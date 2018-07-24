Voters asked to reject candidates of banned outfits

Showing their concerns over the participation of proscribed militant outfits in the July 25 general elections, civil society and leaders of various political parties at an all parties’ conference have asked residents to reject the candidates belonging to various terror groups.

Rwadari Tehreek, an independent body working on peace and interfaith harmony, organised the conference at the Arts Council of Karachi.

The key speakers were Kishwer Zehra of the Mutahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan, Senator Anwar Laal Deen of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Khawaja Tariq Nazeer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Hameedullah Khattak of the Awami National Party, Jiban Nasir, an independent candidate, and Yousaf Masti Khan of the Awami Workers Party, Ayaz Chandio of the Awami Jamhoori Party, Ilahi Bakhsh Bikak of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Anis Haroon of the National Commission of Human Rights, Karamat Ali of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, Nuzhut Shirin of the Sindh Commission of Status of Women, Rwadari Tehreek chief Samson Salamat, Nabeela Aslam and Seema Shaikh.

Speakers expressed their concerns over allowing the banned outfits to contest polls, and said that their presence in the electoral process put a question mark on the state’s anti-terrorism efforts. They unanimously asked the residents to oppose all those parties which had links with Jihadi groups or were involved in spreading intolerance.

“Some forces want to send the militants involved in the killing of innocent people to the parliament through a mainstream process. It is a most dangerous trend,” said a speaker. The speakers also expressed serious concerns over “interference” in the election process aimed at manipulating results and getting certain political parties in power.

The demanded of the caretaker government and all other state institutions to remain impartial and provide an equal level playing field to all political parties and candidates. They also demanded from the authorities to provide security to the candidates and the voters.