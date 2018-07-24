‘All citizens must vote despite rigging concerns’

Despite the trepidation being felt by the civil society and the legal fraternity regarding the July 25 general elections, a panel discussion at T2F on Monday agreed that all citizens must exercise their right to vote, because no election can be 100 per cent rigged.

The panel comprised the Karachi Bar Association’s Salahuddin Ahmad and Haider Imam Rizvi, the Women Lawyers Association’s Sara Malkani and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Vice-Chairperson Asad Butt. The discussion titled ‘Constitutional Framework in Parliamentary Elections’ was moderated by National Commission of Human Rights representative Anis Haroon.

Speaking about the role of the judiciary, Sara Malkani said that since the beginning it has been skewed because of a political imbalance in the civil-military relationship, the struggle between a secular and a theocratic state and the link between the Centre and the provinces. “The judiciary can’t resolve these issues but it’s often forced to play a role, and whenever there’s an incursion from the outside, it is asked to legitimise anti-constitutional measures.”

However, she said, after the creation of Bangladesh the judiciary opposed anti-constitutional measures, adding that another coup pushed it back to square one until the 2007 Lawyers Movement.

Haider Imam pointed out that although the struggle to remove a dictator was laudable, especially because the movement had led to a third struggle for a democratic election, the present role of the judiciary is questionable.

“The Constitution has defined the parameters for all bodies, so the judiciary also must stay in its own domain and not misuse Article 184, which clearly identifies the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.”

Salahuddin Ahmad said that due to the Election Act 2017, the election commission has a lot of independence this time round, but owing to the presence of army officials there may be some complications.

He said an army official present at the polling station can order a summary trial against a presiding officer if he feels there has been a violation, stripping the officer of his duties.

Asad Butt censured the pressures being faced by media houses because of the elections, saying that muzzling the press should not be tolerated at any cost because it goes against the Constitution.

Speaking about the treatment of minorities, Anis Haroon said that it is disheartening to see judges making room for religious discrimination by asking the citizens to declare their faith. “Such measures will only create schism in a society which already lacks tolerance.”

However, Salahuddin Ahmad said that instead of losing hope and not voting, everyone should exercise their right, because at the end of the day the citizens can make a difference, and before the elections it would be too early to give any opinions, which may hamper the electoral process.