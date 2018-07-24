Tue July 24, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 24, 2018

At os to buy Syntel for $3.57 billion

PARIS: French technology services company Atos SE agreed to acquire Michigan-based Syntel Inc in an all-cash transaction valued at about $3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said.Atos will pay $41 per share, which represents a premium of 4.78 percent to Syntel’s closing price of $39.13 on Friday.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, was unanimously approved by Syntel’s board of directors, the companies said in a joint statement.

Syntel is a 38-year-old information technology company with 23,000 employees. Syntel Chief Executive Rakesh Khanna will become a member of Atos’ executive committee. Syntel is expected on Thursday to report second-quarter revenue of $249.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.49, the company said.

