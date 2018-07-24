Hascol to buy Marshal’s LPG business

KARACHI: Board of directors of Hascol Petroleum Limited approved acquisition of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business of Marshal Gas (Private) Limited, a notice said on Monday.

In a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Hascol notified of a purchase consideration of Rs175 million, Hascol will acquire Marshal Gas’s LPG business, comprising immovable properties and other assets along with the rights to the license issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other competent authorities.

The planned acquisition is subject to the terms and conditions of an asset purchase agreement to be finalised by the company and any regulatory approvals required. Listed on PSX, Hascol Petroleum is engaged in the purchase, storage and sale of petroleum products such as high speed diesel, gasoline, fuel oil and FUCHS lubricants. Hascol also markets LPG.

In 2016 Vitol, the largest independent oil trading entity in the world, had taken 15 percent equity in Hascol and then exercised the option to take 10 percent more, bringing their shareholding to 25 percent.