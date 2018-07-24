Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hascol to buy Marshal’s LPG business

KARACHI: Board of directors of Hascol Petroleum Limited approved acquisition of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business of Marshal Gas (Private) Limited, a notice said on Monday.

In a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Hascol notified of a purchase consideration of Rs175 million, Hascol will acquire Marshal Gas’s LPG business, comprising immovable properties and other assets along with the rights to the license issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other competent authorities.

The planned acquisition is subject to the terms and conditions of an asset purchase agreement to be finalised by the company and any regulatory approvals required. Listed on PSX, Hascol Petroleum is engaged in the purchase, storage and sale of petroleum products such as high speed diesel, gasoline, fuel oil and FUCHS lubricants. Hascol also markets LPG.

In 2016 Vitol, the largest independent oil trading entity in the world, had taken 15 percent equity in Hascol and then exercised the option to take 10 percent more, bringing their shareholding to 25 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar