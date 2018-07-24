Bank holiday tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday being a public holiday in the country as notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan to enable the voters exercise their right of franchise conveniently in the general elections 2018, the central bank said in a circular on Monday.
