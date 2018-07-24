Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bank holiday tomorrow

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday being a public holiday in the country as notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan to enable the voters exercise their right of franchise conveniently in the general elections 2018, the central bank said in a circular on Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar