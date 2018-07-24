Finance minister stresses quality improvement to curtail imports

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar stressed on improvement in quality of local products at par with the international standards to curtail imports.

Shamshad Akhtar said local industry needs to examine all options of managing competitiveness and underscored a need to deal with root causes of the energy liabilities such as transmission and distribution losses that have aggravated the circular debt problem, a statement by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) said on Monday.

Finance minister, during a meeting with the Pakistan Business Council’s (PBC) delegation last week, said private sector should explore options to boost exports and avail opportunity offered by the proposed special economic zones.

The minister asked the PBC to send its tax and other proposals to government so work can be launched by relevant ministries for consideration of the new government.

She agreed on the need for a more effective stakeholder consultation mechanism as it is critical that effective proposals get adopted and implemented by the government.

PBC Chief Executive Ehsan Malik said the industry lacks competitiveness due to high cost of power and gas and faces difficult business environment because of distortions in incentive framework and inconsistencies of policies.

Malik shared proposals on strengthening the business environment and steps that could help boost different economic sectors.

Concern was expressed regarding the trend towards de-industrialisation in the country. Industry in Pakistan lacks competitiveness given the high cost of power and gas and faces difficult business environment because of distortions in incentive framework and inconsistencies of policies.

The PBC’s delegation advocated for provision of energy at competitive costs and addressing of inefficiencies of power distribution companies including their eventual privatisation that resulted in high cost of power to industry.

PBC emphasised broadening of tax base, reduction in indirect taxes and cascading of duty structure. The delegation called for reduction in the number of taxes through unification of multiple taxes and in tax rates to strengthen tax compliance and simplification of tax system.

The delegation emphasised provision of a level-playing field with the informal sector with focus on steps for ease of doing business that would ultimately revitalise growth of industry and thus generate jobs, exports and revenues for the national exchequer to invest in social development.

The delegation said there is a need to effectively tap the potential in the country’s housing sector as it could help generate a large number of job opportunities annually.

PBC called for establishment of a high level council including political leaderships as well as independent and corporate experts tasked to develop deeper structural reforms and achieve broader acceptability and consensus from various concerned quarters.

Secretaries of the ministries of finance, planning, energy and commerce and officials of the Federal Board of Revenue attended the meeting.