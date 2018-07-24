Cotton down

Karachi: Trading activity improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

KCA decreased the official spot rates to Rs9,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,967 /40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs9,445/maund and Rs10,122/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, president of KCBA, said that the market is trading at eight-year high and there are chances that prices further go up. “Due to water shortage and extreme heat, production in lower Sindh has decreased around 30 percent. Karachi cotton market recorded seven transactions of around 4,100 bales at the rate of Rs9,350 to Rs9,450/maund. Of these, 400 bales were sold from Sanghar, 2,000 bales from Tando Adam, 1,000 bales from Shahdadpur, 200 bales each from Kotri, Gojra and Burewala, while 100 bales exchanged hands in Samandri.

Copper eases

Ag Reuters

Melbourne: London copper eased on Monday but held above a one-year low hit last week on mounting concerns that escalating trade tariff spats could dent demand, although a weaker dollar cushioned losses.

London Metal Exchange copper eased by 0.1 percent to $6,137 a tonne by 0520 GMT, after prices last week fell for the sixth week in a row, hitting the lowest in a year at $5,988 on Thursday. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was up 1.1 percent at 48,890 yuan ($7,233) a tonne.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening to escalate a clash over trade policy that has unnerved financial markets.

China on Monday launched an anti-dumping probe into stainless steel imports worth $1.3 billion, including from a privately owned Chinese mill with operations offshore, after complaints that a flood of product has damaged the local industry.