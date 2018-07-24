Tue July 24, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 24, 2018

Gold firm

Bengaluru: Gold prices were steady on Monday near their highest since July 17 as the dollar eased to its lowest in nearly two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve´s interest rate tightening policy.

Spot gold was at $1,231.87 an ounce, up 0.03 percent, at 0417 GMT.

The yellow metal gained 0.7 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.1 percent higher at $1,232.10 an ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.2 percent at 94.305. It fell to its weakest since July 11 earlier in the session. Trump on Friday reinforced his criticism of the Federal Reserve´s policy on raising interest rates, saying it takes away from the United States´ ´big competitive edge´ and could hurt the U.S. economy.

