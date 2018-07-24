Dollar under pressure

TOKYO: The dollar slumped against major peers on Monday, knocked lower by U.S. President Donald Trump´s comments on the greenback´s strength while the yen spiked on reports Japan´s central bank is debating moves to reduce its massive monetary stimulus.

The dollar extended losses after CNBC reported on Friday that Trump was worried the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates twice more this year.

Trump said the Fed´s policy tightening and the strong dollar could hurt the U.S. economy.

The dollar index, a measure of its value against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 94.327 on Monday, slipping further from a one-year high of 95.656 touched on July 19.Against the yen, the dollar fell to two-week lows of 110.75 yen, having lost more than two percent from its six-month peak of 113.18 hit less than a week ago. It was last off about 0.5 percent at 110.95 yen.

The yen rose after Reuters and other media reported that the Bank of Japan is actively discussing changes to its policies.

The BoJ is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting on July 30 and 31."The dollar/yen has broken below its trend line support at around 110.40.