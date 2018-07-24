Stocks drop 1.8 percent as pre-poll jitters set in

Stocks fell 1.8 percent on Monday as political uncertainty ahead of the general elections triggered foreign selling in blue-chip financial and E&P shares, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell across the board on investor concerns over the prevailing economic uncertainty and rupee volatility.

“Political uncertainty, weak global crude oil prices, foreign selling and concerns over record low foreign exchange reserves amid external account crisis played a catalytic role in panic selling at the PSX,” the analyst said. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 1.84 percent or 757.77 points to close at 40,463.98 points.

KSE-30 shares index shed 2.09 percent or 425.4 points to close at 19,972.95 points. As many as 322 scrips were active of which 69 advanced, 237 declined and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 108.99 million shares as compared with the turnover of 222.67 million shares a day earlier.

Analyst Murtaza Jafar at Elixir Securities said equities further declined 1.84 percent as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of general elections to be held on July 25, 2018.

“Retail names dominated the top ten volume charts as they collectively contributed around 43 percent of total trading activity,” he added.

Foreign selling was witnessed in oil and gas sector as Oil and Gas Development Company shed 1.6 percent, Pakistan Oilfields was down 2.0 percent, and Pakistan Petroleum Limited closed 3.17 percent down. Among oil marketing companies, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) shed 2.8 percent and Attock Petroleum posted a loss of 0.73 percent.

Going forward, analysts expect trading activity to remain dull, as investors await the final outcome of the general elections. A clear majority for any party can result in a relief rally towards the end of the week.

The highest gainers included Rafhan Maize, up Rs378.1 to close at Rs7,940.1/share, and Philip Morris Pakistan, up Rs115 to close at Rs2,415/share. Companies with the most losses included Unilever Foods, down Rs404.99 to close at Rs7,695/share, and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs380.95 to end at Rs10,628.3/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pak International Bulk Terminal (Rights) with a turnover of 10.8 million shares. The scrip shed 21 paisas to close at Rs0.41/share.

K-Electric Limited was second with a turnover of 7.6 million shares. It shed 14 paisas to close at Rs5.3/share. Lotte Chemical was third with a turnover of 5.4 million shares. Its scrip shed 62 paisas to close at Rs12.21/share.