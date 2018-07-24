Let’s take doomsayers with a pinch of salt

LAHORE: Economic doom-mongers, mostly former officials of international donors and lenders, have embarked on churning out unwarranted rumours, painting a catastrophic picture of the country’s fiscal stability in the immediate days following the new political government’s assumption of power.

It shouldn’t come as surprise as such rumour-mills are invariably active around the general elections; however, the point is that these prevarications are more often than not meteoric in nature and owing to their extremely short shelf-live are blown apart before long.

At the time of last election in 2013, a retired World Bank and International Monetary Fund officials of Pakistani origin prophesied doomsday for economy and were sure the rupee would sink 25-30 percent within few months of installation of new government.

The forces of disruption were fully active when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assumed power five years back. Though there was a balance of payment crisis in the initial months and the rupee did lose some ground, the new government, after an initial setback, succeeded in shoring up rupee to pre-election level. As a result of this and other reforms/measures, the country achieved its highest growth rate in 10 years.

The rumors are revving up again as the elections are around the corner. A post is circulating in the social media quoting a discussion of a dinner meeting on Friday evening that was attended mostly by retired Pakistanis, who have served in different capacities at the IMF, the lender of the last resort, and World Bank, an international financial institution that provides loans to countries of the world for capital projects.

The post said the meeting was unanimous that external deficit was so big and underlying reasons so challenging that a rupee freefall was inevitable and there was nothing that could be done to avoid it. Even with an IMF program. It could cross 200 or even higher like Venezuela and Argentina. With shortage of reserves expect fuel crisis and long lines for many other imported goods.

The social media post quoted them as saying that a turnaround would require scrapping the last NFC award, shutting down loss making state-owned entities, a major increase in energy prices to cover power sector losses, a hefty increase in interest rate, substantial devaluation, sizable hike in taxes, scaling down development expenditures, and swift privatisation. This, according to the post is the gist of the to-do list the IMF apparently gave to Shamshad Akhtar, the caretaker finance minister. By looking at the parties contesting election, it can be said that any party that assumes power will be capable of managing the economy. Nothing would happen to rupee if the next government completely bans the import of all luxury items including vehicles, food stuff, and all finished products that are produced in Pakistan.

This will immediately reduce the import bill by $10 billion. This move of course would not be liked by the international donors/lenders’ erstwhile or in-service stalwarts, who would file it under protectionism. Well, we do not have foreign exchange reserves and we have to manage our imports according to the available resources. This would not be against the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. We will have to ensure that no individual or institution is exempted from this action. Any government that assumes power after election would be hard-pressed to include the tax-evaders into the system.

There should be no more amnesties. The illegally acquired properties should be nationalised and then auctioned. There would be no need for foreign assistance if the tax-to-GDP ratio is increased by 5 percent in the first year of power. This is doable. The politicians should understand that they can confront influential vested interests in their first year in power on the strength of their popular support.

Up till now every elected government after assuming power took decisions that hurt the general public, who were urged to bear with those measures as they were indispensible to revamp economy. The economy can only revive if the vested interests bleeding the economy are confronted, convicted, and carried off.