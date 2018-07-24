Nepra proposes revocation of licence on delayed ‘distributed generation’

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has proposed revoking of electricity distribution licence under net metering if a licencee fails to start the business within six months of the permission in move to accelerate independent renewable energy generation.

A Nepra’s document said the authority sought to amend the Net Metering Regulations 2015 to address numerous issues raised by the stakeholders relating to the net metering regime. Nepra drafted certain amendments to effectuate the changes in the regulations, following a series of consultative sessions regarding procurement of energy through distributed generation.

The authority proposed that the distributed generation licence would stand revoked if the licensee fails to commence distributed generation within six months of grant of licence. The existing rules allow customers to obtain licence to sell electricity from in-house power plants back to the utility, while they could continue using the grid supply during the solar lean period.

The Alternate Energy Development Board estimated that net metering would add 1,000 megawatts of solar power to the energy grid by 2021 and 4,500MW by 2025. Nepra proposed to cap the capacity of a distributed generation facility at 150 percent of the sanctioned load of the applicant’s premises.

The regulations said the units supplied by distributed generator will be net off against the units supplied by the distribution company at the end of each billing cycle following the date of final interconnection of distributed generator to the system of the distribution company. The units supplied by the independent generator during peak and off peak hours will be net off against the supplied units.

If the units supplied by distributed generator exceed the units supplied by the distribution company, the net units will be credited against distributed generator's next billing cycle for future consumption, or will be paid by the distribution company on quarterly basis.

The price payable by the distribution company will be the national average power purchase price of the distribution company as determined by the authority and notified by the federal government.

Pakistan is gifted with high solar irradiation, while the central bank is also encouraging cheap financing to set up solar plants. Net-metering policy allows export of excess generated electricity back to the grid to earn credits.

The International Renewable Energy Agency said Pakistan could enhance its energy security, improve energy access, and spur social and economic development with renewable energy.It recommended the government to devise a comprehensive distributed power generation plan.