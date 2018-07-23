Oman marks renaissance day today

ISLAMABAD: While choreographing objectives of foreign policy on marking its renaissance day Oman has stated Sunday that it advocates dialogue and the settlement of conflicts through peaceful means and in a manner that achieves the common interests of all parties, besides mutual respect for law and the international charter. The day is being observed today (Monday). Muscat on the occasion has maintained that since Sultan Qaboos assumed power in 1970, he laid down strong foundations for a frank foreign policy based on principles of justice, peace, cooperation, tolerance and equal treatment of brotherly and friendly countries. The principles of Omani foreign policy also seek to improve relations among neighbouring states and the solution of all Arab and regional disputes as a means of paving the way for development and progress. These policies have had a tangible positive impact on Oman and its status worldwide, as the country has gained reputation as a bridge-builder.

The meeting of Sultan Qaboos and Chinese President Xi on May 25 this year came as a further confirmation of this open-mined Omani foreign policy. The two countries have established strategic partnership to achieve the aspirations of both the Omani and Chinese people. The Omani government issued a lengthy working paper regarding the day and has said that thanks to this prudent policy, Omanis continue to reap success after success, locally and abroad. They enjoy respect wherever they might be.

Whenever conditions require resorting to a country reliable to all regional and international parties—a country that can bring conflicting sides to the negotiation table to seek a peaceful settlement, Oman is the country to select as a trusted mediator.

The document said that on Monday, the 23rd of July 2018, the Sultanate of Oman will celebrate the start of its modern renaissance (Oman Renaissance Day) under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. The paper said that Sultan Qaboos has met with great success in building a modern state capable of reviving the country’s past glory and the leading role of Oman in the region and the world at large.

This has been achieved with a deep involvement of Omani citizens, based on the principle of citizenship, equality and rule of law as stated in the Basic Law of the State promulgated by Royal decree in 1996. While the 23rd of July 1970 constituted the beginning of a new glorious era with the prime aim of providing a better life for Omani citizens all over the country, Sultan Qaboos made it clear, since the first day, that the Omani citizen himself would be the maker, guardian and beneficiary of the renaissance. Therefore, extensive efforts have been undertaken at all levels to develop the skills of citizens, with special emphasis on youth, to instill confidence in them and help them shoulder the responsibility of nation building.

From this point of view, it is no coincidence that the Omani citizen became the very focus of all development efforts, plans and programmes over the past 48 years of the Omani renaissance. Therefore, the country rallied all its energies and resources, both human and material, for building qualified national cadres.

Omani women have enjoyed equal status within this process of development. Women have had access to all levels of education, healthcare, social care and training in a highly unprecedented manner. The result — a formidable push forward in economic and social welfare that laid down a solid foundation for unity and the growth of an ideal state that was the dream Omani people made true at the hands of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Over the past 48 years, and, despite critical conditions during the start of the Omani renaissance, Sultan Qaboos’ determination, his astute leadership and his deep love for Oman and its people — coupled with intensive rallying and allegiance by his own people and their passionate devotion for their leader — gave rise to a formidable march that yielded fruit in all governorates and wilayats.