Indian troops martyr three youth in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their continuing act of state terrorism martyred three youth at Khudwani in Kulgam district of the Held Kashmir.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in the district. Police Director General SP Vaid confirmed that three bodies of the youth were recovered. An Indian army spokesman in Srinagar claimed that the youth were killed during a gunfight. Meanwhile, the authorities snapped mobile internet services in twin districts of Islamabad and Kulgam following the killing of three youths.