HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi.
In a statement issued Sunday, the HRCP demanded that the caretaker Sindh government ensure that Jibran Nasir is allowed to register cases against those who have threatened or attacked him and his supporters.
LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi.
In a statement issued Sunday, the HRCP demanded that the caretaker Sindh government ensure that Jibran Nasir is allowed to register cases against those who have threatened or attacked him and his supporters.
Comments