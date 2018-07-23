Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi.

In a statement issued Sunday, the HRCP demanded that the caretaker Sindh government ensure that Jibran Nasir is allowed to register cases against those who have threatened or attacked him and his supporters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar