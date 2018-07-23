HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the escalating threat to independent candidate Jibran Nasir in Karachi.

In a statement issued Sunday, the HRCP demanded that the caretaker Sindh government ensure that Jibran Nasir is allowed to register cases against those who have threatened or attacked him and his supporters.