Fazl asks people to vote for MMA candidates

BATKHELA: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday urged the people to vote for the candidates of religio-political parties alliance to block the way of those striving to promote the Western values.

Addressing a public meeting at Zafar Park here, he claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party during its tenure attempted to amend the blasphemy law, adding nobody would be allowed to change the law.

The MMA general secretary Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, former finance minister Muzaffar Said and others were present on the occasion as well.

The Maulana said that a Pakhtun should feel ashamed of holding the flag of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said the PTI was promoting the western agenda.

Fazlur Rehman said that the people should vote for the MMA to strengthen the foundations of the country.

He said that no effort would be spared to counter the propaganda of the anti-Islam forces.

In his address, Sirajul Haq said that his party was striving to bring about an Islamic revolution in the country. He said that the 2018 general election was a battle between the secular forces and religio-political parties. He said that his party would implement Sharia.