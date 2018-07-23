CM announces Rs10m for blast affectees

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Dr Hasan Askari has announced a financial assistance of ten million rupees for the affectees of Mastung incident.

Dr Hasan Askari while announcing the assistance here on Sunday said that the interim Punjab government will provide this aid to their Balochi brothers in Mastung fund. He further stated that we are standing in solidarity with our brothers in this hour of distress.

The caretaker CM Punjab said that Mastung incident has touched every heart and made every eye wet. We are standing with the bereaved families in this difficult time he added.