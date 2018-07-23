No seat adjustment with ANP: PPP leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan People’s Party and candidate for NA-26 Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday dispelled the impression that his party and Awami National Party (ANP) had made seat adjustment in Nowshera.
Feroze Jamal denied a report published in The News that the local leaders of ANP and PPP were making the seat-to-seat adjustment in Nowshera against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates.
The PPP has fielded Khan Pervez Khan for NA-25 and Feroze Jamal Shah for NA-26 to contest against PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Dr Imran Khattak, respectively.
The ANP has awarded tickets to its district president and former nazim Malik Juma Khan for NA-25 and Jamal Khattak for NA-26 Nowshera for July 25 polls.
Similarly, the Muttahida Majlis -e-Amal (MMA) has nominated Asif Luqman Qazi of Jamaat-e-Islami for NA-26 while Pir Zulfiqar Shah of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl for NA-25.
Feroze Jamal Shah, while denying the seat-to-seat adjustment between the ANP and PPP, claimed that his party candidates were in a better position to win the election. He said the PPP had fielded popular candidates for National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies in the district.
PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan People’s Party and candidate for NA-26 Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday dispelled the impression that his party and Awami National Party (ANP) had made seat adjustment in Nowshera.
Feroze Jamal denied a report published in The News that the local leaders of ANP and PPP were making the seat-to-seat adjustment in Nowshera against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates.
The PPP has fielded Khan Pervez Khan for NA-25 and Feroze Jamal Shah for NA-26 to contest against PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Dr Imran Khattak, respectively.
The ANP has awarded tickets to its district president and former nazim Malik Juma Khan for NA-25 and Jamal Khattak for NA-26 Nowshera for July 25 polls.
Similarly, the Muttahida Majlis -e-Amal (MMA) has nominated Asif Luqman Qazi of Jamaat-e-Islami for NA-26 while Pir Zulfiqar Shah of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl for NA-25.
Feroze Jamal Shah, while denying the seat-to-seat adjustment between the ANP and PPP, claimed that his party candidates were in a better position to win the election. He said the PPP had fielded popular candidates for National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies in the district.
Comments