Indian troops martyr 4 Kashmiris

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their continuing act of state terrorism martyred four youth at Khudwani in Kulgam district of the Held Kashmir. The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in the district. Police Director General SP Vaid confirmed that three bodies of the youth were recovered.
SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their continuing act of state terrorism martyred four youth at Khudwani in Kulgam district of the Held Kashmir. The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in the district. Police Director General SP Vaid confirmed that three bodies of the youth were recovered.
Comments