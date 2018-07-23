Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

O
ONLINE
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian troops martyr 4 Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their continuing act of state terrorism martyred four youth at Khudwani in Kulgam district of the Held Kashmir. The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in the district. Police Director General SP Vaid confirmed that three bodies of the youth were recovered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar