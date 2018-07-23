NA-60 polls put off after Abbasi’s conviction

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the election in NA-60 and the election will be conducted in the constituency after the scheduled general elections along with other postponed elections in the country.

The ECP issued a statement Sunday following the conviction of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine case. It said only two days are left for the polls when Hanif Abbasi candidate from NA-60 Rawalpindi was disqualified. The disqualification has resulted in a heated debate in the media and political circles rendering the atmosphere as negatively charged, it added.

It further stated that “the ECP having taken cognizance of the circumstances and is bound to provide level playing field to the contestants under the Constitution and law particularly Section 4 of the Election Act 2017 read with Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and the powers of the Commission defined by the Supreme Court in famous ‘Workers Party case’ reported in PLD-2012 SC 681”.