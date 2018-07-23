CJ takes notice of judge’s speech

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took a serious notice of a speech delivered by the Islamabad High Court’s judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui at the Rawalpindi Bar Association in which he alleged interference of intelligence agencies of the country in judicial matters.

Hearing human rights cases at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that he was disappointed at the reported statement of the Islamabad High Court’s judge and dispelled the impression about the interference in the judiciary. The chief justice observed that the judiciary is independent and no one could dare dictate the judiciary.

The CJP observed that judges believe in the rule of law and deliver judgments under the law and the Constitution. He observed that the reported statement of IHC judge was unacceptable and shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and all facts shall be brought before the nation. The chief justice dispelled the impression and called complete record from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority of the reported speech of IHC judge at the Rawalpindi Bar Association.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said: "An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has levelled serious allegations against state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.

"In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly."

Also, Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Siddiqui on Sunday requested Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to constitute a judicial commission to probe into the former's allegations of certain institutions meddling in the judicial work. In a letter written to the CJP, Justice Siddiqui said that a commission be formed with a retired or serving judge as its head. He added that the judge should not be someone who took oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order initiated by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.