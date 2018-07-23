SLC suspends Gunathilaka from int’l cricket

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of international cricket, pending inquiry, the board announced via a media release on Sunday.

The suspension was handed following an initial inquiry conducted by SLC after the team management reported that the player had violated the ‘Player Code of Conduct’.The suspension will come into effect immediately at the conclusion of the ongoing second Test against South Africa, at Colombo. SLC has also decided to withhold Gunathilaka’s fee for the match until they get the outcome of the investigation.

More details are awaited on the nature of the opening batsmen’s offence this time.Gunathilaka was handed a six-match ban from white-ball cricket for misconduct - eventually reduced to three games - in October 2017. The opener was said to have skipped a training session after late night partying then, during the series against India.

Gunathilaka was also officially reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ODI tri-series final in Mirpur, in January earlier this year, and consequently had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.