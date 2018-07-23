A number of upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: There were six Fantastic Plates and half of them had upset wins while the remaining half saw the favourites claim the top slot with little trouble here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The first race of the day registered an upset from Mehmoor Princesses when Crazy Cat Lady that got third position was favourite. Dimple was expected to show a performance of class and it did that by securing second place ahead of the favourite. The second race also had the same result as of the first that had an unknown Maradona, which was previously known as Top shot, winning the race. One of the favourites Baa Rehmat and the favourite for top position Desert Rain ended up second and third respectively.

The third race of the day too was a sort of an upset when a pony with a tag of fluke Tiger Jutt won the race with another surprise coming at second position from Neeli the Great and race favourite Uzair Prince slipped to the third place.

The fourth race of the day was almost by the book with favourite Golra Pride winning the race. Another unknown Fancy Boy was third while one of the favouirtes Baa Waqar became third. Power of Dream that had an outside chance of a win was fourth here.

One of the main races of the day had the favourite Gondal Prince saddled at the top of the podium and was followed by yet another favourite Abdullah Princess at second place. However, the third place was a surprise win from Blue Max.In the final race of the day, Hassan Prince settled for the first position, leaving the favourite Carry On Jutta a step behind for the second place and was third went to Thrill N Chill.