Mon July 23, 2018
World

AFP
July 23, 2018

Indian soldier’s remains found 50 years after plane crash

SHIMLA: The frozen body of an Indian soldier has been found on a Himalayan glacier, a mountaineering team said Saturday, 50 years after he and more than 100 others died in a military plane crash. The team said it also found some wreckage from the Indian Air Force turboprop, a Soviet Union-built Antonov An-12 transport plane which crashed in February 1968. “We stumbled upon an arm of a human body jutting out of the ice. The rest of the body can be seen inside the glacier,” expedition head Rajiv Rawat told AFP. Rawat said the team contacted the army, which has since launched an operation to retrieve the remains.

