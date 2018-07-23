Afghan siblings killed by blast as they took out trash

KABUL’ Every day Shah Mahmood’s children took it in turns to dump the family’s trash near their Kabul home. But this simple chore turned deadly on Sunday when a blast in the street killed two of them and wounded another.

No one appears to have witnessed the explosion on the quiet, dusty street divided by a putrid open drain, but police told AFP they believe a magnetic bomb hidden in a pile of garbage had detonated after the children touched it.

It is a tragic scene played out across war-torn Afghanistan almost every day — children killed or maimed by explosive devices left over from decades of conflict, carelessly discarded or deliberately planted.

“This is our life all around the city — it happens everywhere,” a tearful Mahmood told AFP, as he stood with a dozen male mourners in a narrow dirt lane outside his house.“I was working as normal at the vegetable market, my children were throwing out the garbage and the bomb went off and they were killed.”

Mahmood, who has nine children, said his daughter Shabnam, 13, and his eight-year-old son Nisar died in the explosion.Their small bodies were thrown several metres by the force of the blast, according to people who found them.

Another daughter, nine-year-old Rukhsar, was taken to the trauma facility run by Italian NGO Emergency where she underwent major surgery for multiple shrapnel wounds. She was in critical but stable condition. “Some people said the bomb was hidden under the (shipping) container and others were saying it was in the garbage (on the ground).