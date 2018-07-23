Pro-Opp editor assaulted in Bangladesh

DHAKA’ prominent former editor and critic of Bangladesh’s government was assaulted on Sunday by ruling party student activists after a court hearing, police and witnesses said. The cadres of the Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, attacked Mahmudur Rahman, 66, with bricks and bamboo sticks, his colleague Mohammad Abdullah said. The attack happened when he got into a car after being bailed over a defamation case by a court in the western town of Kushtia. “It was a brutal attack. (They) hit the right side of his head with a brick. We are now heading to Jessore city on an ambulance,” Abdullah said. Images on social media showed Rahman bloody but conscious and able to walk.