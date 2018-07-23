Mon July 23, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

46pc pass PBTE Matric exam

LAHORE: Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) has announced the results of matric (vocational) according to which overall pass percentage is 46 percent.

According to PBTE spokesperson, the overall first position in matric (vocational) was bagged by Fareeha Ashraf of TCF High School who got 826 marks out of total 950 marks. The second position was clinched by Maryam Amin of the same institute with 815 marks while Sana Aas bagged third position with 801 marks. The PBTE also announced the results of matric (Tech) in which students from Mian Channu bagged first and second positions while the third position was bagged by a student from Sargodha.

