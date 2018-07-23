Mon July 23, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

Call to promote furniture export

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said the market of handmade world-class Pakistani furniture has a huge opportunity for furniture exporters across Asia if the government makes policies in accordance with the suggestions of the stakeholders for promotion of export of furniture. Chairing PFC board of directors meeting here on Sunday, he said there would a big scope for Pakistani furniture makers to capture the international market if the government gave the status of industry to the furniture and interior decoration items.

