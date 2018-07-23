SC directs NAB to probe appointment of PIA CEO, misuse of authority

KARACHI: On a suo moto notice taken on the Pakistan International Airlines special safari tour to Nanga Parbat, SC’s three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice, took an exception to the conduct of PIA’s chief executive officer and directed the National Accountability Bureau to conduct an inquiry over PIA CEO's appointment and misuse of authority.

The court inquired the Chief Executive Officer of PIA Musharaf Rasool whether there was any approval of the Safari flight and who were the guests whom the PIA took for the Safari. The CEO PIA said that there were 42 guests, including famous personalities Faryal Gohar, Adeel Hussain, media persons out of 112 passengers, and it was a regular flight to promote the tourism business of the airline.

To a query, he said that selection of the guests was decided by the PIA marketing department. He said that PIA was a commercial entity and it was not being allowed to work by creating such negative propaganda.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the PIA report and directed the CEO to file a comprehensive report in the matter. The court inquired the PIA CEO as whose expenses the guests were taken on the Safari tour, to which he said that expenses were borne by the airline. The court directed the CEO PIA to deposit the travelling expenses of 42 guests within three days.

The court also took an exception over the replacement of PIA logo on national flag carrier aircraft despite orders of the court and issued a contempt of court notice to the CEO PIA for deliberately violating the court orders.

The court observed that despite the restraining order of the court, the PIA changed the logo of PIA on its aircraft tail, which cost the national flag carrier US$32,000 on each plane. The court also noticed higher fare prices of PIA for the Islamabad-Skardu flights and directed the PIA and others to file comments over such higher fare prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the CJP had taken a suo moto notice over unauthorised use of a PIA plane for the air safari of the Nanga Parbat. The issue surfaced in the media when the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA officials were accused of delaying a flight to take VIP passengers from Islamabad on an air safari, causing inconvenience to dozens of passengers who had to wait for hours at the Skardu airport.