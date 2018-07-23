Fognini seals Sweden Open title

BASTAD, Sweden: Italian Fabio Fognini, ranked 15 in the world, beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in Sunday’s ATP Swedish Open final in Bastad.

It was the seventh career title for Fognini and, like the previous six, came on clay.It was also his second title of the season after Sao Paulo and confirmed that at 31 he is playing his best tennis as he closes in on his highest ever ranking, 13th which he reached in 2014.

His busy weekend in Sweden did not end with the singles final. He was playing the doubles final with fellow Italian Simone Bolelli later against the South-American pair of Chilean Julio Peralta and Argentine Horacio Zeballos.At 32, Gasquet remains on 16 career titles, the most recent on grass in s-Hertogenbosch in June.