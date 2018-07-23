Four share Barbasol lead after Lincicome misses cut

WASHINGTON: Brittany Lincicome’s eagle and five birdies weren’t enough to see her into the final stages of the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, where the stage was set with four players tied for the lead.

Lincicome, her second round delayed until Saturday after storms twice halted play on Friday, carded a one-under par 71 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.After her first-round 78, it wasn’t enough to make her the only woman besides Babe Zaharias in 1945 to make a 36-hole cut in a US PGA Tour event.

Lincicome, whose eight LPGA titles include two majors, highlighted her round with an eagle at the par-five 17th, where she holed her third shot.The men she left behind to battle for the trophy were set for a tense battle of their own, with Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt sharing the 54-hole lead on 18-under par 198, with another three players a stroke back and two more just two adrift.

Merritt, leading after each of the first two rounds, carded a two-under par 69 in the third round.Streb shot up the leaderboard with a nine-under 63 that included nine birdies without a bogey. Mahan carded a 64 and Lovelady a 65.

Mahan had eight birdies in his eight-under round and like Streb finished birdie-birdie to seize his share of the lead. Lovelady had an eagle and six birdies — including four in a row on the back nine — in his seven-under effort.

“Just had some good looks and made some good putts,” said Lovelady.“(It’s) just going to be the same: drive the ball in the fairway and give myself as many putts as I can.”

Sam Ryder and Blayne Barber both signed for 63s to lie one off the pace on 199, where they were joined by Billy Horschel (68).Australia’s Cameron Percy (69) and American Ricy Werenski (68) were tied on 200.