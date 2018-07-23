Mon July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018

A tragic ride

Last Sunday (July 15), a tragic accident at the Askari Amusement Park claimed the life of a teenager girl. The swing was in the mid air when it suddenly collapsed. The initial report suggests that the accident was caused by broken bolts.

The higher authorities should ensure that people responsible for this accident are brought to book. This incident should also be an eye-opener for the authorities who provide NOCs to park owners without carrying out proper safety inspections.

Neha K B

Kech

