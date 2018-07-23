Vote wisely

The 2018 elections are going to be held on Wednesday (July 25). All citizens that are eligible to vote should make sure to cast vote. Many people have not decided for whom they will cast their vote. It is important that these voters at least take part in the voting process. Pakistan is our homeland and we all of us are responsible for contributing towards its progress.

Our one vote can change the destiny of this nation. Therefore, on July 25 citizens should come out of their houses and go to their respective polling stations to cast the vote. This is essential for the betterment of Pakistan.

Mahjabeen Zaheer

Karachi