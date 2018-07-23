11 arrested in raids by Rangers across city

The Sindh Rangers personnel arrested 11 suspects during their targeted operations in different parts of the city on Sunday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that raids were carried out in Gizri, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal from where five suspects, identified as Tauqeer Hassan, Tauqeer Munir, Mohammad Yousuf, Husnain Raza and Adam Khan, were arrested. They were said to be involved in robberies, street crimes and other offences.

The spokesman also said that another raid was conducted in Tipu Sultan area from where the soldiers arrested Abdul Latif Khan and shifted him to the headquarters. The suspect is said to be involved in drug peddling.

Moreover, Rangers personnel, along with the local police of Hyderabad Range, carried out a raid in Tando Jam and arrested a notorious criminal, Ghulam Fareed Payso. He is said to be involved in attempt to murder, arson and violence and drug peddling cases.

The officers also recovered 1,050 grammes of hashish from his possession. The soldiers carried out another raid in Karachi’s Gabol Town from where they arrested Aziz, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Absar and Sajjad, said to be involved in street crime and drug peddling cases. Weapons, narcotics and stolen items were seized from all the suspects and they were handed over to the police for legal action.