Armed forces to provide safe and secure environment to voters: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Saturday said the armed forces of Pakistan would perform their duties mandated under Articles 220 and 245 of the Constitution to provide safe and secure environment to voters. "The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requisitioned Pak Armed Forces under Article 220 and 245 of the Constitution to assist them in free, fair and transparent conduct of Elections 2018," the DG ISPR said in a tweet.