Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Armed forces to provide safe and secure environment to voters: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Saturday said the armed forces of Pakistan would perform their duties mandated under Articles 220 and 245 of the Constitution to provide safe and secure environment to voters. "The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requisitioned Pak Armed Forces under Article 220 and 245 of the Constitution to assist them in free, fair and transparent conduct of Elections 2018," the DG ISPR said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar