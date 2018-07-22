All U-turn signs should carry Imran’s image: Shahbaz

SARGODHA/ISLAMABAD: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said they would rid the country of Imran Khan on July 25 and vowed to bring Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz out of jail through the power of vote.

The PML-N president was addressing his party’s workers convention at Bhagtanwala and a massive public gathering at Sillanwali town of Sargodha district in connection of the election campaign. Shahbaz said all the U-turn sign boards in Pakistan should carry the picture of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, adding that he could not see Punjab getting ruined like Peshawar.

He said that the Peshawar High Court had given orders to probe the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project. The contract for the project was given to a black-listed company, which resulted in a complete disaster, he added.

Shahbaz said no charge of corruption was proved against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; however, he was still put behind bars.

“Those who have been looting the country are now a part of the PTI,” he said.

Later in the night, he addressed another rally in the Ghaziabad area of the provincial capital, which falls in NA-129.

Separately, Shahbaz predicted that his party would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections and forms governments at Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Mark my words, God willing we will form the government on [July] 25 at the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told anchorperson Hamid Mir during Geo News' show Capital Talk. “The voter will come out and cast vote in favour of PML-N."

The former Punjab chief minister said that masses would not allow the polls to be rigged. "Whatever measures were taken for rigging, those have been taken....but the people will reject this pre-poll rigging," he said.

Responding to former Punjab Police inspector Abid Boxer's recent statements, Shahbaz said he was removed from the post of SHO Gulberg Police Station for not following the orders. “Abid Boxer had said that it wasn't his duty to remove trees from roads," he explained, adding that he wanted all the provincial departments to facilitate the people.