FIA sends red warrant request for Dar

ISLAMABAD: On the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Wing after approval of the Ministry of Interior has sent request for issuance of red warrants against former finance minister Ishaq Dar to bring him to Pakistan as he was declared a proclaimed offender in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB has sent a request to the Interior Ministry for issuance of red warrants notice for Ishaq Dar so that he could be brought back to face the corruption references in the accountability court. An interim reference against Ishaq Dar is under trial in Accountability Court No-1 in Islamabad on the allegation of assets beyond known sources of income under Section 9(a)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, and during the proceedings, Ishaq Dar left the country without the permission and intimation to the court.

Besides, Ishaq Dar’s presence had been sought by the Supreme Court in a suo motu case regarding the appointment of playwright and columnist Ataul Haq Qasmi as chairman of the state-run TV on a hefty package.