‘Teefa in Trouble’ breaks record of ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’

KARACHI: Ali Zafar first debut film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ on its first day breaks record on box office. Audiences cannot get enough of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ as the Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer broke the opening day box office record for a Pakistan film. The film raked in Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani. What made Teefa in Trouble's record-breaking performance more impressive was that the movie did not open on Eid or a special holiday.

‘Teefa in Trouble’, a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films, has been directed by Ahsan Rahim and it also features Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others. The film has impressed spectators and critics, both calling the venture a new dawn for Pakistani cinema. The film which marks the debut for both Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in the Pakistani film industry opened for audiences on Friday. Ali Zafar has an impeccable track record especially as a musician and singer. His transition into acting has also been appreciated by most. To be fair, not many Pakistani actors have the screen presence or charisma to be international film stars. He not only carries the film singlehandedly but shines through and makes an impressive addition to local cinema.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, ‘Teefa in Trouble’ revolves around Teefa (Ali) – a goon-slash-enforcer for Butt Sahab (Mehmood Aslam) who hires him to kidnap his friend Bonzo’s (Javed Sheikh) daughter Anya (Maya Ali) for his son. Teefa travels to Poland where Anya resides and so kicks off the story of the film. Stunning visuals, beautifully shot by Zain Haleem, Teefa in Trouble sets new standards for film-making in Pakistan. It is an action-comedy film. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ stands out not because its action sequences are better in comparison, but because they truly are the best action sequences we have seen in local films to date. In that, it sets a new benchmark.

The movie is set to become the first movie out of Pakistan to have conquered cinema on a global stage. Reports of the box office explosion are across the Internet where the opening weekend has completely sold out in Pakistan, the UK, Dubai, and Qatar with expectations for more sold out signs across other countries. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is being heralded as a landmark movie for the revival of cinema in Pakistan. It’s scale, budget, cast, cinematography and direction is unparalleled leaving audiences worldwide spellbound. The film also marks the return of original ‘hero’ concept to screen in the form of Ali Zafar.

A seasoned actor in Bollywood, this is Ali’s first film in Pakistan and he truly did leave his best for last. Ali Zafar’s Teefa puts him at the very top of Pakistan’s silver screen hero’s.

Maya Ali too is a breath of fresh air and superbly cast for this role. She is one of the only actors today who has truly proved her mettle and ability to translate her power from the drama serial to the big screen. Director Ahsan Rahim must also be lauded and celebrated for the film’s success.