Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Candidate commits suicide after sons oppose him

LAHORE: An independent candidate on Saturday shot himself to death after his sons disagreed with his politics, media reported.

Police officer Ashfaq Khan said Saturday that Mohammad Ahmed Mughal was running for office in both the national and provincial assemblies from Faisalabad. He said Mughal faced opposition at home as his sons supported candidates from the PML-N for both seats.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar