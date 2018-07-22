Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Free, fair, impartial elections to be ensured

QUETTA: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari called on caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Mari in Quetta on Saturday and discussed with him political situation and election related matters.

During the meeting of Dr Hasan Askari with the caretaker CM Balochistan it was decided in the meeting that caretaker governments would ensure arrangements of free fair and impartial general election. This was reiterated in the meeting that all political parties would be given equal opportunities to contest in elections and no one should doubt on the impartiality of caretaker governments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar