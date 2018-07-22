JUP chief meets Imran, assures him of full support in polls

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan faction, led by Qari Zawar Bahadur, has announced support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in July-25 election.

The announcement was made on Saturday when a delegation of the JUP, led by President Qari Zawar Bahadur, called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and assured him of his party’s full support in the polls.

PTI Central Punjab President Abdul Aleem Khan was also present. The JUP leadership said on the occasion that it had extended support to the PTI to defeat the corrupt mafia of Pakistan.

He said that JUP throughout its struggle strived for a system void of corruption, corrupt practices, malpractice, deprivation and struggled for transparency, fairness, equality, justice and human rights. He said that JUP is contesting elections on the very ideals.