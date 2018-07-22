Past rulers tried to declare Pakistan a secular state: Fazl

MANSEHRA: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said here Saturday that successive governments tried to declare Pakistan a secular state.

“Would you believe when we asked parliamentarians affiliated with political parties claiming to be champions of democracy that how will they respond if people want same-sex marriages to be given the cover of a law, they said why not if this is a public demand,” he told a public meeting.

The JUIF leader said the religio-political parties were a bulwark against forces that wanted to harm Pakistan’s Islamic character.

The public meeting was held under tight security as there was a rumour about entry of a suicide bomber in the city on Saturday. The JUI-F and Jamaat-i-Islami workers and supporters displayed flags and raised slogans in support of the MMA leaders and candidates.

The MMA vice-president Senator Sirajul Haq, who is head of the Jamaat-i-Islami, also addressed the gathering.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, during his almost 35-minute speech, didn’t criticise or mention directly the names of rival politicians, but Sirajul Haq criticised Imran Khan.

“We want an Islamic revolution through the power of vote. We believe in a democratic change,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

He maintained that the July 25 general election was an open contest between religious and secular parties.

“We are boldly facing those parties which attempted to change Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws and now it is up to you to elect us or them,” he said.

On the occasion, Sirajul Haq said the chief justice of Pakistan should pronounce verdicts in accordance with Quran and Shariah.

“Our chief justice is holding English law of Lord Macaulay instead of holding the Holy Quran, to decide cases,” he said.

Sirajul Haq, who is chief of Jamaat-e-Islami that remained a coalition partner with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for five years, criticised his old ally, the PTI.

“All those politicians who failed to deliver in other parties are now with Imran Khan,” he said.

He urged the people to vote for the MMA to bring about an Islamic revolution where rights of every citizen would be safeguarded.

“The country is passing through a difficult phase and the nation has to make a proper choice,” he remarked.