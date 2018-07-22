Body reaffirms struggle for women’s rights

PESHAWAR: Takrah Qabailee Khwenday, a civil society organization working for the empowerment of the tribal women through leadership enhancement and development, has vowed to continue activities for raising awareness in the tribal areas.

A press release issued by the Steering Committee of the organisation said Takrah Qabailee Khwenday Network was headed by the tribal women and was working for the rights of the tribal women.

The network said it had always supported the awareness raising activities in the tribal districts and would continue with that in future as well.

The press release said the network comprised of people from various sections of the society, especially women and other relevant organizations.