Fiji, NZ excel as Aussies crash out at Sevens World Cup

SAN FRANCISCO: Defending champions New Zealand and Olympic gold medallists Fiji launched their World Cup Sevens campaigns with comfortable victories here Friday as Australia crashed out.

New Zealand, bidding to become the first team in history to claim back-to-back World Cup Sevens crowns, overpowered Russia 29-5 to book their place in the quarterfinals at AT&T Park, home of baseball’s San Francisco Giants. Fiji, the 2016 Olympic champions, meanwhile survived an early scare against a Japan side bristling with Fiji-born talent to win 35-10.

The Fijians, roared on by a vocal contingent of fans, held their nerve after trailing 7-5 at half-time to stretch away after the restart, with France-based stars Leone Nakarawa and Semi Radradra both impressing from the bench.

The Fijians will now play Argentina in Saturday’s quarterfinals for a place in the last four.

Fiji coach Gareth Baber was satisfied at how his team had coped with the pressure of the tournament’s new straight knockout format.

In contrast to previous years, where teams played group games before the knockout stage, this year’s event is a single elimination tournament.

“You just want to win every game,” Baber told AFP. “I was pleased with the concentration levels, the focus that we had to control the game and get what we needed out of it in the second half.