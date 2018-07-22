Fakhar on verge of another rare feat

LAHORE: Opener Fakhar Zaman will be looking to yet another record when Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the last match of the five-match series at Bulawayo on Sunday (today).

The match will begin at 12:15pm. The visitors lead the five-match series 4-0.

Fakhar Zaman, who became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double century in ODIs, requires just 20 runs to become the fastest batsman to reach 1,000 runs in one-day cricket.

Pakistan won the first game of the series by 201 runs and went on to take a 2-0 lead by beating Zimbabwe by nine wickets.

The green shirts clinched the series after they won the third ODI by nine wickets. They went on to win the fourth ODI by 244 runs thanks to a record opening partnership of 304 runs by Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq.