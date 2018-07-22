Sun July 22, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Mushtaq Yusufi honoured

LAHORE : A special literary sitting was held in commemoration of Mushtaq Ahmad Yuusfi at Lahore Press Club today under the Lahore Press Club Literary Committee.

Masood Ashar presided over the session. Journalists paid tribute to the late Yusufi. They said his contribution to Urdu literature would be remembered forever.

