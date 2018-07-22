Mushtaq Yusufi honoured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A special literary sitting was held in commemoration of Mushtaq Ahmad Yuusfi at Lahore Press Club today under the Lahore Press Club Literary Committee.
Masood Ashar presided over the session. Journalists paid tribute to the late Yusufi. They said his contribution to Urdu literature would be remembered forever.
