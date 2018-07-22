CM visits Raisani family

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari visited Sarwan House to condole with the family of martyr Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, leader of the Balochistan National Party.

He met with Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, brother of the late Siraj Raisani, his son Jamal Khan Raiani and other family members. Dr. Hasan Askari expressed his sorrow and grief over the departure Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

He also sympathised with the families of other martyrs who lost their lives in the Mastung incident.

He condemned the incident and said Siraj Raisani was a brave son of soil. He said that Siraj Raisani had written a new tale of love for his country in his blood.