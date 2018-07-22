Germany drops economic sanctions on Turkey

Berlin: Germany has lifted economic sanctions on Turkey and relaxed its travel advice to the country, Berlin said Saturday, after Ankara ended its two-year state of emergency.

A 1.5 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) limit on export guarantees to Turkey would not be renewed this year, Germany´s economy ministry told AFP, confirming an earlier report by the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The measure was imposed in July 2017 as a way to pressure Ankara after the detention of a German human right campaigner and five other activists, including the head of Amnesty International in Turkey.

Opposition parties in Germany have accused the 1.5 billion-euro limit of being too timid, given that the value of export guarantees increased from 1.1 billion euros in 2016 to 1.46 billion euros the following year. Germany´s foreign ministry also removed a warning on its website about its nationals facing a high risk of arrest when visiting Turkey.