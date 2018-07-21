85,307 polling stations to be set up across country

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will set up 85,307 polling stations in all four provinces and the federal capital to facilitate voters and to ensure better turn out on the polling day.

According to an official of ECP, total 23,424 male, 21,707 female, 40,133 combined and 43 improvised polling stations would be established across the country. The official said 47,813 polling stations would be set up in Punjab, 17,747 in Sindh, 12,634 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,420 in Balochistan, 797 in the federal capital and 1,896 in erstwhile tribal areas.

He said the ECP would establish 360 male, 360 female and 77 combined polling stations in the federal capital. Some 13,351 male, 12,716 female and 21,746 combined polling stations would be set up in Punjab, and 467 male, 359 female and 1,070 combined ones in Fata. Likewise, he said, 1,252 male, 1,073 female, 2,052 combined and 43 improvised polling stations would be set up in Balochistan, 4,128 male, 3,600 female and 4,906 combined ones in KP and 3,866 male, 3,599 female and 10,288 combined ones would be set up in Sindh.

The official said the ECP had already issued the final polling scheme for national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies for the conduct of general elections in all the provinces and the federal capital. He said the commission had placed all the details regarding final polling scheme on its official web portal for the voters.