Shahbaz lashes out at Imran

FAISALABAD: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said that PTI chief Imran Khan did not produce a single kilowatt electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last five years and flagrantly negated other promises made to the people of the province.

Addressing a public meeting late Friday night, Shahbaz criticized the KP government of PTI for spending more on incomplete Metro bus project in the province and granted the contract to a blacklisted company. Is this fraud not known to the NAB.

He said Nawaz Sharif had put the country on path of prosperity and produced 11,000 Megawatt electricity by installing new power projects and made Pakistan invincible by making it a nuclear power and signing CPEC.

Terming Imran Khan as “Buhtan Khan” Shahbaz said Imran made false promises to improve the living condition of the people in KP and did nothing for their betterment. He said Imran has virtually ruined KP.

Shahbaz apprehended that the interim government and PTI have connived to commit “Dhandly” in the election and election commission was mum on the issue. He urged the PML-N workers to frustrate these designs by casting maximum votes in favour of PML-N candidates.

He said that in case his party is re-elected we will convert Pakistan into an advanced country. He announced we will eradicate poverty and unemployment and increase water reservoirs capacity and thus leave India for behind in all spheres. He said we will make Pakistan a prosperous country than that of Turkey and Malaysia. Lashing out at turncoat corrupt leaders who have joined PTI by quitting various political parties, he said these turncoat opportunists would eliminate the PTI themselves. He announced that if the corruption of a single penny is proved against him, he would quit politics. He announced that after coming into power the PML-N will establish an IT university on the premises of old vegetable market in Faisalabad besides running of Metro bus during next 10 months and also grant interest free loans to the farmers. He also announced that Faisalabad would be converted into beautiful city like Paris.He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are in high spirit in Adyala Jail.